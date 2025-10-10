In the last two days police have recovered more than £320,000 worth of drugs and 34 stolen vehicles in Midlothian.

On Friday (October 10) officers seized cocaine and cannabis worth £97,000 alongside two motorbikes, two quad bikes and seven electric bikes at a property in the Newbattle area.

It comes a day after police recovered four stolen cars, four quad bikes and 14 motorbikes during operation in Sherwood Industrial Estate in Bonnyrigg. Drugs with an estimated street value of over £230,000 were also seized after officers searched more than 100 containers at the site.

Both operations involved officers from Midlothian, Edinburgh and Forth Valley as officers work together to combat drugs, vehicle theft and serious and organised crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Barry McDaid said: “In the past two days we have recovered a total of 34 stolen vehicles and removed Class A drugs from our streets.

"Both these operations have been extremely successful and underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”