Edinburgh police seize cocaine and cannabis worth £75,000 in Hailesland Grove
A man and a woman, both aged 21, were charged after officers executed a warrant in Hailesland Grove during August. Cocaine and cannabis with a street value of up to £74,400 was recovered at the property.
Between August 1 and 18, police made a number of arrests in the area following concerns from the local community. The force carried out numerous patrols and executed several warrants in the area resulting in six people being charged with a total of 32 offences.
Officers also seized six vehicles linked to criminal activity in addition to carrying out 20 stop and searches carried out and five outstanding arrest warrants.
Chief Inspector Niven Bull, local area commander, said: “This result shows we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to trace those committing crimes in our communities.
“We continue to carry out regular activity in the Wester Hailes area and would like to thank the local community for the information they have provided. We will continue to work with a range of partners to develop and deliver tailored plans to detect, deter and respond to crimes reported and information received. “I’d like to thank the public once again for their cooperation in working to make the area safer for all.”
Anyone with information or concerns should contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.