A 13-year-old boy has been left badly shaken after thieves pushed him off his electric off-road bike before making off with it.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm on Saturday, September 6, on the roadway to the Harlaw Reservoir, near the walled garden at the Visitor Centre. It is understood two males pushed the boy off the e-bike and stole it. The boy was badly shaken but not injured.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 6 inches in height with an average build. He is around 20 years old, with short brown hair and wearing an orange t-shirt and black jogging trousers, black and grey On Cloud trainers and a black Montirex baseball cap with white writing.

The second suspect is described as black, around 6ft tall, with an average build. He has dark hair and was wearing a black, shiny jacket with black trousers and black trainers.

The bike is black with royal blue detailing on the frame and the forks. It also has the word STING written in white on the frame.

Detective Constable Beverley Burnside said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to think back and consider if they saw these two males. Did you see them on a bike, did you see them walking in the area? Any small piece of information could prove vital for us, so please do pass it on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting 1685 of 6 September, 2025. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.