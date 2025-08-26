Body found in search for missing man at Harlaw Reservoir in Edinburgh

The search for a man reported missing in Harlaw Reservoir near Edinburgh has ended in tragedy after a body was recovered this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a ‘concern for person’ at around 5pm on Monday, August 25. A major search operation saw the Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assist officers with water searches.

Formal identification is yet to take place and police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of a man was recovered from Harlaw Reservoir on Tuesday, August 26 | Canva/Getty Images

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.

"Emergency services attended and water searches were carried out to locate the missing man. Around 11am on Tuesday, August 26, the body of a man was recovered from the reservoir and formal identification is yet to take place.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”