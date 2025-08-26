Body found in search for missing man at Harlaw Reservoir in Edinburgh
Emergency services were called to a ‘concern for person’ at around 5pm on Monday, August 25. A major search operation saw the Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assist officers with water searches.
Formal identification is yet to take place and police say a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in the Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.
"Emergency services attended and water searches were carried out to locate the missing man. Around 11am on Tuesday, August 26, the body of a man was recovered from the reservoir and formal identification is yet to take place.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”