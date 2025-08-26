An Edinburgh man who was found guilty of raping two vulnerable teenagers on the same night has been jailed indefinitely.

Raymond Nyiam, also known as Otu Nyiam, was made subject to an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) on August 26 and must serve a minimum of four years in custody before he can be considered for release into the community by the Parole Board.

The 35-year-old's offending took place after he encountered both victims at a nightclub in the capital in February 2019. He raped both teenagers at a flat when they were either asleep or unconscious due to the effects of alcohol, meaning they were incapable of giving consent.

An OLR is a lifelong sentence put in place to protect the public, imposed on people convicted of serious, violent or sexual offences at the High Court. The judge must set a ‘punishment part’ of the OLR which is the minimum time the offender must spend in prison before being considered for release.

Fiona Kirkby, Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, said: “Raymond Nyiam systematically pursued these young women, who had the right to be safe after enjoying a night out. Instead, he exploited their vulnerability to rape them when they were incapable of giving consent.

“Nyiam has now been held accountable for his depraved actions, which would not have been possible without the women affected by his crimes coming forward. I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that this type of offending will not be tolerated and has no place in society.

“I would urge anyone affected by sexual abuse to consider reporting it when they feel ready and able to do so. You will be listened to and supported as we use all the tools available to us to help protect communities in Scotland by prosecuting those responsible.”

Nyiam has been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely. He was also given an indefinite non-harassment order.