Edinburgh crime: 17 Edinburgh areas with highest number of sex offenders in June 2025

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST

Here are the EH postcodes with the highest number of sex offenders in June 2025.

Each month, Police Scotland published the latest data on the number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs), which is broken down by council area and postcode.

A police spokesperson said: “We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low.

“RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community. Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

A small number of postcode areas, where the population of the area in question is particularly low and it is assessed that publication would lead to individuals being identified, are not included in the figures,

Browse our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders, as of June 2025.

1. Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders

Browse our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders, as of June 2025. Photo: Pixabay

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 55.

2. EH54

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 55. Photo: Third Party

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 48

3. EH16

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 48 Photo: Third Party

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 44

4. EH6

Number of Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) as of June 2025: 44 Photo: Third Party

