Edinburgh sex offenders: The 15 Edinburgh and Lothians areas with the most sex offenders

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2024, 21:55 GMT
The number of sex offenders living in Edinburgh and the Lothians has been revealed.

Each month, Police Scotland shares data on the number of registered sex offenders (RSOs) broken down by council area and postcode.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low.

“RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community. Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

Data is not published for a small number of postcode areas where the population of the area in question is particularly low and it is assessed that publication would lead to individuals being identified.

Take a look through our gallery to discover the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the highest number of sex offenders, as of December 2024.

Take a look through our gallery to discover the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders.

1. The Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders

Take a look through our gallery to discover the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
There are 49 registered sex offenders in this postcode area.

2. EH54

There are 49 registered sex offenders in this postcode area. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
There are 48 registered sex offenders in this postcode area.

3. EH6

There are 48 registered sex offenders in this postcode area. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
There are 45 registered sex offenders in this postcode area.

4. EH48

There are 45 registered sex offenders in this postcode area. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice