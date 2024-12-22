Each month, Police Scotland shares data on the number of registered sex offenders (RSOs) broken down by council area and postcode.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We put in place measures to minimise the likelihood of further sexual re-offending by Registered Sex Offenders (RSOs) and would seek to re-assure people that sexual re-offending rates remain extremely low.

“RSOs are robustly managed by the police and our partners through the Multi-agency public protection arrangements (MAPPA), and subject to comprehensive risk assessment and risk management in the community. Police Scotland has units of dedicated officers specially trained for this task.”

Data is not published for a small number of postcode areas where the population of the area in question is particularly low and it is assessed that publication would lead to individuals being identified.

Take a look through our gallery to discover the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the highest number of sex offenders, as of December 2024.

1 . The Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders Take a look through our gallery to discover the Edinburgh and Lothians postcodes with the most sex offenders. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . EH54 There are 49 registered sex offenders in this postcode area. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . EH6 There are 48 registered sex offenders in this postcode area. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales