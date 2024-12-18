Police in Edinburgh have released images of two men who they believe may be able to assist enquiries into an incident on Bonfire Night.

The incident happened in Captains Road, in the Gracemount area of the city on November 5.

The first man is described as a white, aged between 20 and 22-years-old, 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black baggy jumper with the hood up, a black Canada Goose puffer jacket with a logo on the left arm and dark trousers.

Edinburgh Police say the men pictured may be able to assist with enquiries into an incident on Tuesday, November 5 in Captains Road | Police Scotland

The second man is described as a white, aged between 20 and 25-years-old with fair/blond hair. He was wearing a grey North Face jacket with black sleeves to the elbows, then grey from elbow to wrists. He had a red hoodie underneath, black Nike trousers and black Nike trainers with white soles.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We are keen to talk to these males as we believe they may have information which could assist with our enquiries. The males pictured, or anyone who may recognise them, are asked to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting ‘Gracemount incident’ of 5/11/24. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.