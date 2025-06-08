A man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old was in Park Road at around 1.20am on Sunday, June 8, when he was struck by a silver older style SUV. The driver then left the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with paramedics having taken the victim to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 43-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injured | Google

Detective Sergeant Garry Mauran said: "Our enquires are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the driver and the car involved. If you witnessed this take place or saw a silver car being driven erratically in the Port Seton area, please contact us."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash is asked to get in touch with police and check dashcam footage. Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0264 of June 8.