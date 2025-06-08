Man injured in Port Seton hit and run as police ask witnesses to come forward

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 8th Jun 2025, 18:27 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2025, 18:31 BST

A man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injured.

The 43-year-old was in Park Road at around 1.20am on Sunday, June 8, when he was struck by a silver older style SUV. The driver then left the scene.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with paramedics having taken the victim to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A 43-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injuredA 43-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injured
A 43-year-old man is being treated in hospital after a late night hit and run left him injured | Google

Detective Sergeant Garry Mauran said: "Our enquires are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this incident and trace the driver and the car involved. If you witnessed this take place or saw a silver car being driven erratically in the Port Seton area, please contact us."

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash is asked to get in touch with police and check dashcam footage. Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0264 of June 8.

