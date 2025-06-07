Police investigating a massive fire which engulfed a Leith flat last night have confirmed no one was injured in the blaze.

Emergency services, including nine fire crews, were called to Cables Wynd House at around 11pm on Friday, June 6, following reports of a fire having broken out at a flat.

Videos taken at the scene show huge flames and thick smoke coming from a flat near the top of the building. Fire crews, which were still on the scene hours later, extinguished the blaze, which police said is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman has now confirmed that the affected flat was empty at the time the fire broke out and no one was injured at the scene. He added that all residents in the building, except those living in two flats, have been able to return to their homes.

Emergency services were called to Cables Wynd House in Leith last night | Third party

He said: “The flat was empty at the time. No one was required to be taken to hospital. All residents, bar two households, have been allowed to return to the building.

"Enquiries into the cause of the fire, which at this time is not being treated as suspicious, are ongoing."

Residents of Cables Wynd House, known as the Banana Flats, were evacuated while emergency services tackled the fire.

Speaking to the Evening News last night, resident Emilia Wodzik said: “I was shocked to see the fire when I was walking past the flats tonight. I often hear the fire brigade coming to the flats but I have never seen such a fire before. I feel sorry for the residents and the children, I hope they are okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted to an incident at Cables Wynd, in Edinburgh, known locally as the Banana Flats at 10.49pm on Friday, June 6. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances.”