Edinburgh fire crews tackle blaze at Cables Wynd House
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call shortly before 11pm on Friday, June 6, and mobilised nine appliances to tackle the fire at a block of flats.
It is not known if there have been any causalities. The SFRS confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished but the extent of the damage remains unknown. At 2am on Saturday, June 7 a number of fire appliances were still in attendance.
Videos taken from the scene showed a well-developed fire near the top of the building as thick smoke billowed from the housing block.
Local resident, Emilia Wodzik, told the Evening News: “I was shocked to see the fire when I was walking past the flats tonight. I often hear the fire brigade coming to the flats but I have never seen such a fire before. I feel sorry for the residents and the children, I hope they are okay.”
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted to an incident at Cables Wynd, in Edinburgh, known locally as the Banana Flats at 10.49pm on Friday, June 6. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and crews are currently still in attendance."
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.
