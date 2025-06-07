Edinburgh fire crews rushed to Cables Wynd House in Leith on Friday evening after a blaze ripped through a section of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call shortly before 11pm on Friday, June 6, and mobilised nine appliances to tackle the fire at a block of flats.

It is not known if there have been any causalities. The SFRS confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished but the extent of the damage remains unknown. At 2am on Saturday, June 7 a number of fire appliances were still in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Cable Wynd House in Edinburgh shortly before 11pm on Friday, June 6 | Third party

Videos taken from the scene showed a well-developed fire near the top of the building as thick smoke billowed from the housing block.

Local resident, Emilia Wodzik, told the Evening News: “I was shocked to see the fire when I was walking past the flats tonight. I often hear the fire brigade coming to the flats but I have never seen such a fire before. I feel sorry for the residents and the children, I hope they are okay.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted to an incident at Cables Wynd, in Edinburgh, known locally as the Banana Flats at 10.49pm on Friday, June 6. Operations Control mobilised nine appliances and crews are currently still in attendance."

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.