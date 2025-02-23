Edinburgh art: Renowned street artist submits plans to recreate ‘most popular’ artwork at Cables Wynd House
The Rebel Bear, who has created notable street art around the capital in recent years including near Leith Walk, Rose Street and in Princes Street is now hoping to get permission to create a temporary artwork at Cables Wynd House in Leith.
The anonymous artist, whose previous work in Edinburgh includes ‘The Protest,’ ‘Trams to Leith’ and ‘Cogito Ergo Sum’ said the proposed idea would see his most popular work titled ‘Falling in Love’ placed 15 metres high on the exterior of the building.
The artwork would be temporary feature, with the A-listed building is set to get a £69 million retrofit in the next year after it was ‘identified as requiring significant capital investment’. Scheduled works include repairs to the concrete panels around the buildings, and upgrades to the roof, stairwells, mechanical and electrical services and a new heating system.
The artwork, which originally featured in Glasgow, depicts a life-sized couple kissing as they fall through the air. The urban artist said they have received support from an MSP and Cables Wynd House residents, adding: “If the piece has a year of life, then that is fine with me.”
In their application, The Rebel Bear said: “I would be honoured to do a piece on Cables Wynd House. It's such an iconic building and I think I have a great idea. I have done a piece previously entitled 'Falling in love'.
“I would like to recreate this but with the couple in a similar position on the outside wall of Cables Wynd about 15 Meters up (the couple would be life size). The original piece was my most popular piece I have ever done and has been photographed and written about through in Glasgow.”
The urban artists added: “Considering the scheduled work, if this application could be reviewed as quick as possible that would be appreciated.”
