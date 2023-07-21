News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh street art: 13 amazing murals and graffiti art in Edinburgh that bring colour to the capital

Some amazing street art can be found throughout the capital
By Neil Johnstone
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

Banksy’s Cut & Run show at the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow is a rare opportunity to see artwork stencils used by the celebrated artist over the last 25 years. Running until August 28, the show includes authentic artefacts, ephemera and the artist’s actual toilet. But you don’t have to leave the Capital to see world class street art.

Here are some of the most interesting murals and graffiti art that can be found in Edinburgh.

A reference to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, these artworks appeared on the corner of Rose Street at the end of last year. Artist, The Rebel Bear, said on social media that he ‘couldn’t decide on which one was more accurate so you get both’ before asking the public for their thoughts. They can be found on Rose Street North Lane in the city centre.

A reference to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, these artworks appeared on the corner of Rose Street at the end of last year. Artist, The Rebel Bear, said on social media that he ‘couldn’t decide on which one was more accurate so you get both’ before asking the public for their thoughts. They can be found on Rose Street North Lane in the city centre. Photo: Neil Johnstone

A tribute to well-known Leither, Arthur Williams, this striking mural was created by Shona Hardie in 2020. Arthur was a familiar face in Leith where he slept rough for nearly 30 years and the mural has also helped raise funds for homeless charity, Streetwork. Arthur moved into a care home in 2013 at the age of 75.

A tribute to well-known Leither, Arthur Williams, this striking mural was created by Shona Hardie in 2020. Arthur was a familiar face in Leith where he slept rough for nearly 30 years and the mural has also helped raise funds for homeless charity, Streetwork. Arthur moved into a care home in 2013 at the age of 75. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Quality Yard on Maritime Lane hosts a wide range of stunning artworks across its outdoor exhibition. Launched during the 2018 Leith Festival, visitors to the site quickly become immersed in the 360-degree courtyard experience. A must see attraction, the 150 square foot gallery is truly a hidden gem.

Quality Yard on Maritime Lane hosts a wide range of stunning artworks across its outdoor exhibition. Launched during the 2018 Leith Festival, visitors to the site quickly become immersed in the 360-degree courtyard experience. A must see attraction, the 150 square foot gallery is truly a hidden gem. Photo: Neil Johnstone

Celebrating the life and work of Leith-born artist, Eduardo Paolozzi, this mural was created by Russell Ian Dempster in 2014 and can be found on Henderson Street. Fife artist, Dempster, along with Leith Late who commissioned the mural hope the striking artwork helps raise awareness of Paolozzi’s connections in Leith. Paolozzi died in 2005 and is credited as being one of the founders of the Pop Art movement.

Celebrating the life and work of Leith-born artist, Eduardo Paolozzi, this mural was created by Russell Ian Dempster in 2014 and can be found on Henderson Street. Fife artist, Dempster, along with Leith Late who commissioned the mural hope the striking artwork helps raise awareness of Paolozzi’s connections in Leith. Paolozzi died in 2005 and is credited as being one of the founders of the Pop Art movement. Photo: Neil Johnstone

