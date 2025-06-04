Fire crews rushed to Edinburgh’s Fort Kinnaird shopping centre on Wednesday evening after a fire broke out at an electrical substation.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent two appliances to the scene and the fire was later contained. It is understood that there were no reported casualties.

Fire crews were called to Fort Kinnaird in Edinburgh at around 5.30pm on Wednesday | Submitted

A SFRS spokesperson said they ‘received reports of an electrical substation fire at Fort Kinnaird’ shortly before 5.30pm. Both appliances remained at the scene for two hours, with one crew leaving the scene at 7.24pm and the other at 9.05pm.

Several shops were reported to have closed early due to a power cut following the blaze. Car dealership, Western Volkswagen told its customers: “There has been a fire and power cut at Fort Kinnaird. All telephone lines are down and the dealership is closed. We should be back open from 7am tomorrow morning as normal.”

Fort Kinnaird has been approached for comment.