Edinburgh traffic: Traffic lights at busy Edinburgh junction out due to power cut

Traffic lights on a busy Edinburgh junction are out of action this morning.

The signals at the Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads are broken on Wednesday, January 15 - and drivers are urged to take care.

The traffic lights are not working due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity.

Edinburgh Travel News shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Traffic lights are out of action at Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads.

“This is due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity. Please take extra care passing through / crossing at the junction.”