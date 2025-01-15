Edinburgh traffic: Traffic lights at busy Edinburgh junction out due to power cut
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Traffic lights on a busy Edinburgh junction are out of action this morning.
The signals at the Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads are broken on Wednesday, January 15 - and drivers are urged to take care.
The traffic lights are not working due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity.
Edinburgh Travel News shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Traffic lights are out of action at Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads.
“This is due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity. Please take extra care passing through / crossing at the junction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.