Edinburgh traffic: Traffic lights at busy Edinburgh junction out due to power cut

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 15th Jan 2025, 08:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic lights on a busy Edinburgh junction are out of action this morning.

The signals at the Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads are broken on Wednesday, January 15 - and drivers are urged to take care.

The traffic lights are not working due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Edinburgh Travel News shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), saying: “Traffic lights are out of action at Marchmont Road / Kilgraston Road crossroads.

“This is due to a Scottish Power fault in the vicinity. Please take extra care passing through / crossing at the junction.”

Related topics:EdinburghTraffic lightsScottish PowerDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice