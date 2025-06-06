Edinburgh buses diverted at Waterloo Place amid ongoing ‘police incident’

Several Edinburgh buses are being diverted due to a ‘police incident’ in the city centre.

It is understood that a road closure is in effect at Waterloo Place, prompting Lothian Buses to divert around 16 services.

At around 1.15pm on Friday, June 6, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Waterloo Place is currently closed due to a Police incident. Some restrictions are likely on Calton Road too.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Several Edinburgh buses have been diverted due to a road closure in Waterloo PlaceSeveral Edinburgh buses have been diverted due to a road closure in Waterloo Place
Several Edinburgh buses have been diverted due to a road closure in Waterloo Place | Google Maps

Lothian Buses diversions

Lothian Buses said a number of services have been diverted due to the road closure.

Services 15, 26, 44, 11, 123, X5, X7 and X4 are being diverted via Leith Street, Picardy Place and London Road in both directions until further notice.

Services 43, X19, X28, X27 and X18 are being diverted via Frederick Street and George Street in both directions and terminating at St Andrew Square until further notice.

