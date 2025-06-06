Edinburgh buses diverted at Waterloo Place amid ongoing ‘police incident’
It is understood that a road closure is in effect at Waterloo Place, prompting Lothian Buses to divert around 16 services.
At around 1.15pm on Friday, June 6, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Waterloo Place is currently closed due to a Police incident. Some restrictions are likely on Calton Road too.”
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Lothian Buses diversions
Lothian Buses said a number of services have been diverted due to the road closure.
Services 15, 26, 44, 11, 123, X5, X7 and X4 are being diverted via Leith Street, Picardy Place and London Road in both directions until further notice.
Services 43, X19, X28, X27 and X18 are being diverted via Frederick Street and George Street in both directions and terminating at St Andrew Square until further notice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.