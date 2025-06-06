Several Edinburgh buses are being diverted due to a ‘police incident’ in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that a road closure is in effect at Waterloo Place, prompting Lothian Buses to divert around 16 services.

At around 1.15pm on Friday, June 6, Edinburgh Travel News reported: “Waterloo Place is currently closed due to a Police incident. Some restrictions are likely on Calton Road too.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several Edinburgh buses have been diverted due to a road closure in Waterloo Place | Google Maps

Lothian Buses diversions

Lothian Buses said a number of services have been diverted due to the road closure.

Services 15, 26, 44, 11, 123, X5, X7 and X4 are being diverted via Leith Street, Picardy Place and London Road in both directions until further notice.

Services 43, X19, X28, X27 and X18 are being diverted via Frederick Street and George Street in both directions and terminating at St Andrew Square until further notice.