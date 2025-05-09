Boy, 12, in ‘critical condition’ in Edinburgh hospital following serious crash

A 12-year-old boy is in a ‘critical condition’ at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following a serious crash on the A1.

The incident, which involved a white Ford Transit Luton van and a black Peugeot 5008, happened at around 8.40pm on Thursday, May 8, between Cockburnspath and Grantshouse and near to Penmanshiel.

Emergency services attended and the 12-year-old passenger of the Peugeot was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 50-year-old driver of the car and the other passenger, a 10-year-old boy, were also taken to the same hospital. The 44-year-old male driver of the van was taken to Borders General Hospital.

A 12-year-old boy is in a critical condition at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following a serious crash on the A1 | Google Maps

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigations to be carried out and re-opened at around 6.30am on Friday, May 9. Road Policing officers are now appealing for information following the serious crash.

Sergeant Dominic Doyle said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3639 of Thursday, May 8.