Pilot, 40, dies and another in critical condition following East Lothian plane crash

Published 9th May 2025, 08:29 BST
A 40-year-old pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed in the East Fortune area on Thursday, May 8.
The incident happened in the East Fortune area of East Lothian on Thursday, May 8 | Police Scotland

Emergency services were called to the area at around 4.55pm and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.

A 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is described as being in a critical condition.

Enquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.

