Pilot, 40, dies and another in critical condition following East Lothian plane crash
A 40-year-old pilot has died after a light aircraft crashed in the East Fortune area on Thursday, May 8.
Emergency services were called to the area at around 4.55pm and the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin is aware.
A 42-year-old male passenger was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he is described as being in a critical condition.
Enquiries remain ongoing and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been notified.