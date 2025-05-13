Three-year-old Livingston boy bitten by bulldog outside shop as police appeal to trace dog and its owner

Police officers in Livingston are appealing for information after a child was injured by a dog earlier this month.

At around 12pm on Friday, May 2 police received a report of a three-year-old boy being bitten by a bull breed dog outside a shop at Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston. The boy did not require hospital treatment following the incident.

The dog, described as a fawn coloured, stocky dog wearing a black harness and lead, and its owner left heading towards the local primary school.

The boy was bitten outside a shop at Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston.placeholder image
The boy was bitten outside a shop at Drumshoreland Road, Pumpherston. | Google Maps

The owner is described as male, white, around 6ft tall, stocky build with light coloured short hair. He was wearing a dark top, shorts and sliders.

Constable Kirsty Forsyth, Broxburn Police Station, said: "We are appealing to the public to help trace the dog and its owner. Anyone with information on the dog and its owner is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 1582 of 2 May, 2025."

