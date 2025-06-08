20 ‘must-visit pubs’ in the Lothians chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

By Gary Flockhart

Here are the 20 must-visit pubs in the Lothians, according to CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide features 20 pubs across the Lothians – and all of them are worth a visit.

The annual publication, which surveys 4,500 of the best boozers across the UK, is renowned as the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

Browse our photo gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians championed in the guide.

1. 20 'must-visit pubs' in the Lothians - in pictures

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP

2. The Brig & Barrel - Bellhaven, Dunbar

8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP Photo: Third Party

East Links Road, Gullane EH31 2AF

3. The Old Clubhouse - Gullane

East Links Road, Gullane EH31 2AF Photo: Third Party

Address: 198 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NX

4. The Riccarton Inn - Currie

Address: 198 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NX Photo: Third Party

