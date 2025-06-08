20 ‘must-visit pubs’ in the Lothians chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide features 20 pubs across the Lothians – and all of them are worth a visit.

The annual publication, which surveys 4,500 of the best boozers across the UK, is renowned as the definitive beer drinker’s guide.

Browse our photo gallery to see the 20 pubs in the Lothians championed in the guide.

20 'must-visit pubs' in the Lothians - in pictures Take a look through our gallery to see 20 'must-visit pubs' in the Lothians, as chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide .

The Brig & Barrel - Bellhaven, Dunbar 8 High Street, Belhaven, Dunbar EH42 1NP

The Old Clubhouse - Gullane East Links Road, Gullane EH31 2AF

The Riccarton Inn - Currie Address: 198 Lanark Road West, Currie EH14 5NX