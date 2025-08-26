Search for man feared to have gone missing in Edinburgh reservoir enters its second day at Harlaw
Emergency services were called to Harlaw Reservoir at the foot of the Pentland Hills in Balerno on Monday afternoon, amid concerns for a missing man who was last seen in the water.
The Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service assisted police with the incident shortly before 5pm on Monday. The fire service said two fire appliances, specialist resources and firefighters assisted at the scene and left at around 7.23pm, with the missing man not traced.
Police have said that searches at the beauty spot will continue today (August 26).
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 4.55pm on Monday, August 25 we were called to a report of concern for a person in Harlaw Reservoir, Harlaw Road, Balerno.
“Emergency services attended and carried out water searches, however, the missing man was not traced.
“Enquiries are ongoing and water searches will continue today, Tuesday, August 26.”
Harlaw Reservoir is a popular spot for walkers, with the car park there often full, particularly during the summer months. Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular in the Pentland Hills was named the best family walk in Scotland last year, with an overall score of 9.97 out of 10 in a study carried out by outdoor experts Millets.
A fire service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.59pm on Monday, August 25 to an incident at the Harlaw Reservoir, Balerno, Edinburgh.
“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and specialist resources and firefighters assisted emergency service partners at the scene.