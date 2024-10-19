This peaceful stroll through the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh was given the title in a study by outdoor experts Millets, with an overall score of 9.97 out of 10.

Located near Balerno, the circular trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of one hour and three minutes to complete.

The views and countryside on this route are stunning and the walk is so peaceful and relaxing, with only one short incline to navigate as you wander through the countryside with your family.

It’s nice to escape the hustle and bustle of city life in Edinburgh and remember how lucky we are to have such beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular The short circular walk through the woods surrounding the Harlaw Reservoir is a very popular Pentlands stroll, a short drive from Edinburgh.

Getting started After parking at Harlaw House Visitor Centre's car park, the 4.5km circular trail starts by heading past the north side of Harlaw Reservoir.

Beautiful countryside After crossing the dam with Harlaw Reservoir on your left, you follow the broad, well-made path parallel to the water, taking in the beautiful countryside as you go.