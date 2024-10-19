12 great photos of Scotland's best family walk: The Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs circular

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn

Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2024, 04:34 BST

The one hour long 4.5km Harlaw and Threipmuir reservoirs circular was named Scotland’s best family walk this week.

This peaceful stroll through the Pentland Hills near Edinburgh was given the title in a study by outdoor experts Millets, with an overall score of 9.97 out of 10.

Located near Balerno, the circular trail is considered an easy route and takes an average of one hour and three minutes to complete.

The views and countryside on this route are stunning and the walk is so peaceful and relaxing, with only one short incline to navigate as you wander through the countryside with your family.

It’s nice to escape the hustle and bustle of city life in Edinburgh and remember how lucky we are to have such beautiful countryside on our doorstep.

Check out our video above and our photos below to see the circular walk for yourself.

The short circular walk through the woods surrounding the Harlaw Reservoir is a very popular Pentlands stroll, a short drive from Edinburgh.

1. Harlaw and Threipmuir Reservoirs Circular

The short circular walk through the woods surrounding the Harlaw Reservoir is a very popular Pentlands stroll, a short drive from Edinburgh. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

After parking at Harlaw House Visitor Centre’s car park, the 4.5km circular trail starts by heading past the north side of Harlaw Reservoir.

2. Getting started

After parking at Harlaw House Visitor Centre’s car park, the 4.5km circular trail starts by heading past the north side of Harlaw Reservoir. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

After crossing the dam with Harlaw Reservoir on your left, you follow the broad, well-made path parallel to the water, taking in the beautiful countryside as you go.

3. Beautiful countryside

After crossing the dam with Harlaw Reservoir on your left, you follow the broad, well-made path parallel to the water, taking in the beautiful countryside as you go. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

The path soon runs straight, divided from the reservoir by woodland on the left. At the far end of the reservoir you cross the footbridge over the feed channel, then turn left alongside the earth dam of Threipmuir Reservoir.

4. On the right path

The path soon runs straight, divided from the reservoir by woodland on the left. At the far end of the reservoir you cross the footbridge over the feed channel, then turn left alongside the earth dam of Threipmuir Reservoir. | National World Photo: Kevin Quinn

