A pensioner has died in hospital days after he was hit by a car on a busy Edinburgh street.

The 76-year-old man was walking on Dalkeith Road, at the junction with East Mayfield, at around 2.10pm on Thursday, August 21, when he was hit by a black Volkswagen Tiguan.

He was rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries today, August 26.

Sergeant Louise Birrell said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to contact us. We also ask anyone driving in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to come forward.”

Dalkeith Road was closed for hours on Thursday after the crash, with bus diversions having been put in place. It reopened at around 7.30pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car did not require treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1837 of August 21.