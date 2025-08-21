Dalkeith Road incident: Man taken to Edinburgh hospital after being hit by vehicle on busy street
Police were called to Dalkeith Road shortly after 2pm on Thursday, August 21, following reports of a pedestrian having been struck by a vehicle. The road was initially closed in both directions but northbound traffic has now resumed.
Edinburgh Travel News reported the incident happened near to Prestonfield Avenue. At around 4.20pm it advised: “Citybound traffic is now able to pass through. The southbound direction is still closed.”
Make sure that you’re in the loop when it comes to the latest news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.15pm on Thursday, August 21, we received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Dalkeith Road, Edinburgh. The man was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The northbound carriageway has re-opened."
Lothian Buses advised four services have been diverted following the accident and are unable to serve Dalkeith Road.
Service 14 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.
Services 2 and 30 are being diverted via South Clerk Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.
Service 33 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park and Lady Road southbound only until further notice.