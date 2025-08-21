Police on scene of ongoing incident on Edinburgh's Dalkeith Road with road closed
Dalkeith Road in the south of the city is closed at Prestonfield Avenue. It is understood police are on site and several Lothian Bus services have been diverted until further notice.
Edinburgh Travel News first reported the ‘road incident’ at around 2.20pm on Thursday, August 21. The council team advised: “Dalkeith Road is closed in both directions at Prestonfield Avenue due to a road accident. Police are currently assisting with traffic.” At around 4.20pm it advised: “Citybound traffic is now able to pass through. The southbound direction is still closed.”
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
Lothian Buses advised four services have been diverted following the accident and are unable to serve Dalkeith Road.
Service 14 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.
Services 2 and 30 are being diverted via South Clerk Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.
Service 33 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park and Lady Road southbound only until further notice.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment.