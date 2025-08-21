Police are on the scene of an ongoing incident which has seen a major Edinburgh road closed.

Dalkeith Road in the south of the city is closed at Prestonfield Avenue. It is understood police are on site and several Lothian Bus services have been diverted until further notice.

Edinburgh Travel News first reported the ‘road incident’ at around 2.20pm on Thursday, August 21. The council team advised: “Dalkeith Road is closed in both directions at Prestonfield Avenue due to a road accident. Police are currently assisting with traffic.” At around 4.20pm it advised: “Citybound traffic is now able to pass through. The southbound direction is still closed.”

Dalkeith Road in Edinburgh is closed in both directions following a road incident. Several Lothian Bus services are diverted until further notice | Google Maps

Lothian Buses advised four services have been diverted following the accident and are unable to serve Dalkeith Road.

Service 14 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.

Services 2 and 30 are being diverted via South Clerk Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park, Lady Road and Dalkeith Road southbound only until further notice.

Service 33 is being diverted via East Preston Street, Newington, Minto Street, Craigmillar Park and Lady Road southbound only until further notice.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.