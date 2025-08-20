Man charged after police chase ends with car crash in busy Edinburgh road

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a police chase in the south of the city.

At around 12pm on Tuesday, August 19, police pursued a BMW driver after they failed to stop on Captains Road. The driver later crashed his vehicle on The Wisp and was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.

Police advised there were no reported injuries and the driver will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12pm on Tuesday, August 19, a vehicle failed to stop for officers on Captains Road, Edinburgh. A pursuit took place and the vehicle was involved in a crash on The Wisp.

"There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and no reports of any injuries. A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

