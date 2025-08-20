Man charged after police chase ends with car crash in busy Edinburgh road

A 27-year-old man has been charged following a police chase in the south of the city.

At around 12pm on Tuesday, August 19, police pursued a BMW driver after they failed to stop on Captains Road. The driver later crashed his vehicle on The Wisp and was subsequently charged with road traffic offences.

Police advised there were no reported injuries and the driver will appear in court at a later date.

A car crashed on The Wisp in Edinburgh on August 19 | Google Maps

