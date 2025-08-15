Edinburgh crime: Man arrested and charged following serious assault at West End
The alleged attack happened in Queensferry Street at the junction with Melville Street at around 11.40pm on Tuesday.
Police said at the time that a 39-year-old man had been seriously assaulted by two men and had to be taken to hospital.
In a statement today, Police Scotland said: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.
“The incident took place on Queensferry Street around 11.40pm on Tuesday, 12 August, 2025. A 39-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
“The 36-year-old man is due to appear in court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”