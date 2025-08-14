Man, 25, charged with attempted murder after incident in Edinburgh's Hailesland Gardens
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in Edinburgh.
On Thursday, July 24, police descended on Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes following reports of a firearm having been discharged.
Ensure that you’re in the know when it comes to all of the important news from Edinburgh and the Lothians with our daily newsletter. Sign up for free today!
Police, including armed officers, were called to the area at around 3.40pm and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.
The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 15.