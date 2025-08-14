A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with attempted murder and possession of a firearm in Edinburgh.

On Thursday, July 24, police descended on Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes following reports of a firearm having been discharged.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 24 in Hailesland Gardens, Edinburgh | Google Maps

Police, including armed officers, were called to the area at around 3.40pm and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.

The 25-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday, August 15.