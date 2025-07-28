Two men in hospital after serious assault in Edinburgh city centre
The incident happened at around 3.20am on North Castle Street at its junction with George Street. Two men, aged 19 and 26, were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and enquiries are ongoing to trace the third injured man who is described as white, with brown hair, and aged between 20 and 30-years-old.
The suspect is described as a black male, around 6ft tall, of medium build, with short black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a blue top at the time of the incident.
Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this to please contact us. We ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage of the area at the time to get in touch.
“We’d also appeal to the man who was assaulted, who has not yet spoken to us, to please come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0376 of Monday, July 28. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.