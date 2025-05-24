Edinburgh police release CCTV images of two men following Gorgie Road robbery on Halloween
The incident happened at around 2.40am on Gorgie Road at its junction with Wardlaw Street in Edinburgh. Officers believe the men pictured may be able to assist with ongoing enquiries into the incident and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch. Anyone with information about the incident is also urged to contact the police.
The first man is described as being white, aged between 19-20 years-old and approximately 5’8” in height. He has short, thick dark hair and facial hair. He was seen to be wearing a dark zip-up jumper with a Fred Perry logo on the left chest, socks but no shoes.
The second male is described as being white, aged between 18-19 years-old and between approximately 5’11” and 6ft in height. He has short brown hair styled up at the front. He was seen to be wearing grey jogging bottoms, yellow and purple Nike Dunk style trainers and a black hooded jumper.
A Police Scotland representative said: "We urge the males pictured or anyone who may recognise them to contact us. If you have any information about this incident, please get in touch as soon as possible”.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1439 of 31 October 2024. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.