Search for missing Midlothian man ends in tragedy

The search for a man reported missing from Midlothian has ended in tragedy.

Alan McMillan, 53, from Penicuik, was reported missing on Wednesday, May, 21. On Saturday, May 24, Police Scotland reported a body had been found in South Queensferry and Mr McMillan’s family had been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm on Friday, May 23, the body of a man was recovered in the Society Road area of South Queensferry.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Alan McMillan, 53, who had been reported missing from Penicuik, has been informed. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”