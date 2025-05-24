Search for missing Midlothian man ends in tragedy
The search for a man reported missing from Midlothian has ended in tragedy.
Alan McMillan, 53, from Penicuik, was reported missing on Wednesday, May, 21. On Saturday, May 24, Police Scotland reported a body had been found in South Queensferry and Mr McMillan’s family had been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 8.15pm on Friday, May 23, the body of a man was recovered in the Society Road area of South Queensferry.
