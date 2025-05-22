Livingston man arrested by West Yorkshire Police days after teenager killed in hit and run

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 12:56 BST

A West Lothian man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a teenager in England.

On Friday, May 16, Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was struck by a red Ford Focus as he was crossing Middleton Ring Road in Leeds. The car failed to stop with police launching a public appeal following the hit and run.

Two men later handed themselves in following the police appeal, with both subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. But West Yorkshire Police continued to appeal for information over the whereabouts of a third man, Macauley Martin, from West Lothian.

Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston in West Lothian was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Leeds on Friday, May 16Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston in West Lothian was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Leeds on Friday, May 16
Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston in West Lothian was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Leeds on Friday, May 16 | West Yorkshire Police

Today (Thursday, May 22) a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Macauley Martin, aged 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Liam Miller, 24, also from West Lothian, remains in police custody after being arrested at an earlier date. Regan Kemp, 26, from Penzance, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision and is due to appear in court today.

