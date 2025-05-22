A West Lothian man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a teenager in England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, May 16, Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was struck by a red Ford Focus as he was crossing Middleton Ring Road in Leeds. The car failed to stop with police launching a public appeal following the hit and run.

Two men later handed themselves in following the police appeal, with both subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. But West Yorkshire Police continued to appeal for information over the whereabouts of a third man, Macauley Martin, from West Lothian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston in West Lothian was arrested in connection with a fatal crash in Leeds on Friday, May 16 | West Yorkshire Police

Today (Thursday, May 22) a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Macauley Martin, aged 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

Liam Miller, 24, also from West Lothian, remains in police custody after being arrested at an earlier date. Regan Kemp, 26, from Penzance, has now been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the collision and is due to appear in court today.