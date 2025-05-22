Livingston man arrested by West Yorkshire Police days after teenager killed in hit and run
On Friday, May 16, Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was struck by a red Ford Focus as he was crossing Middleton Ring Road in Leeds. The car failed to stop with police launching a public appeal following the hit and run.
Two men later handed themselves in following the police appeal, with both subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. But West Yorkshire Police continued to appeal for information over the whereabouts of a third man, Macauley Martin, from West Lothian.
Today (Thursday, May 22) a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Macauley Martin, aged 26, from Livingston, West Lothian, who was the subject of a public appeal, has been arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remains in custody.