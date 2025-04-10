Man, 31, charged after fatal Edinburgh 'hit and run' crash on Queensferry Road

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 31-year-old man has been charged following a fatal ‘hit and run’ crash in Edinburgh on Queensferry Road.

At around 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 8, officers were made aware of a crash involving a Kawasaki KLE650 motorcycle and an unknown car. Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. Picture: Police ScotlandPolice are appealing for information after a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. Picture: Police Scotland
Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

The car has since been traced and the 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4274 of April 8.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice ScotlandEmergency services
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice