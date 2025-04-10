Man, 31, charged after fatal Edinburgh 'hit and run' crash on Queensferry Road
At around 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 8, officers were made aware of a crash involving a Kawasaki KLE650 motorcycle and an unknown car. Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car has since been traced and the 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died.
“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4274 of April 8.”