Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a fatal ‘hit and run’ crash in Edinburgh on Queensferry Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 11.15pm on Tuesday, April 8, officers were made aware of a crash involving a Kawasaki KLE650 motorcycle and an unknown car. Emergency services attended and the 61-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car. Picture: Police Scotland | Police Scotland

The car has since been traced and the 31-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with road traffic offences. Further enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation and our thoughts remain with the family of the man who died.

“Anyone with any further information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4274 of April 8.”