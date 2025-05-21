A Livingston man is wanted by West Yorkshire Police on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash in Leeds.

On Friday, May 16, Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was struck by a red Ford Focus as he was crossing Middleton Ring Road in Leeds. The car failed to stop with police launching a public appeal following the hit and run.

Two men, Regan Kemp,26, from Penzance and Liam Miller, 24, from Polbeth, were later arrested after handing themselves in following the police appeal. Both were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are being returned to West Yorkshire to be interviewed.

West Yorkshire Police said Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston in West Lothian ‘remains wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving’ | West Yorkshire Police

But a third man, Macauley Martin, 26, from Livingston is yet to be traced. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for information to help them trace him and Police Scotland believe he may be in the West Lothian area.

West Yorkshire Police said Martin ‘remains wanted on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving’.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with information in relation to Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pintford or crime reference 13250275852 or online via their online portal.

“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing yesterday’s appeal and who contacted us with information.”