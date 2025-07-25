A man who was arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Edinburgh has been released pending further investigation.

The 36-year-old man was arrested following reports of a firearm being discharged in the Wester Hailes area on Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to attend the incident at around 3.40pm.

Now the man has been released pending further enquiry into the incident, which took place at Hailesland Gardens.

Police said that a 36-year-old man has been released pending further enquiries

A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital after he sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm. No one else was injured in the incident.

Officers, including specialist firearms officers, attended and a search of the area was carried out. Police said that they will maintain a presence in the area as enquiries continue.

A Police Scotland spokesman said yesterday: “At around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July, we were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in the Hailesland Gardens area of Edinburgh.”