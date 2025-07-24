Police have descended on a residential street in Edinburgh after reports of a gun having been fired.

Specialist firearms officers were among those called to Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes at around 3.40pm today (July 24) after they received reports of a firearm having been discharged.

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be ‘not life-threatening’.

Officers remain on the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “ At around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July, we were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in the Hailesland Gardens area of Edinburgh.”

He added: “Officers, including specialist firearms officers, are in attendance and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”