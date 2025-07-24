Man taken to hospital after shooting incident in Edinburgh as police descend on residential street
Specialist firearms officers were among those called to Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes at around 3.40pm today (July 24) after they received reports of a firearm having been discharged.
A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be ‘not life-threatening’.
Officers remain on the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “ At around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July, we were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in the Hailesland Gardens area of Edinburgh.”
He added: “Officers, including specialist firearms officers, are in attendance and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”