Man taken to hospital after shooting incident in Edinburgh as police descend on residential street

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 24th Jul 2025, 21:10 BST
Police have descended on a residential street in Edinburgh after reports of a gun having been fired.

Specialist firearms officers were among those called to Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes at around 3.40pm today (July 24) after they received reports of a firearm having been discharged.

A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries and he was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be ‘not life-threatening’.

Officers remain on the scene and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “ At around 3.40pm on Thursday, 24 July, we were called to a report of a firearm being discharged in the Hailesland Gardens area of Edinburgh.”

He added: “Officers, including specialist firearms officers, are in attendance and extensive enquiries are ongoing.”

