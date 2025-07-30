Man arrested in connection with Edinburgh shooting released pending further enquiries

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:12 BST
A 25-year-old man who was arrested following an investigation into a shooting incident in Edinburgh has been released pending further enquiries.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July, 24 on Hailesland Gardens, Edinburgh around 3.40pm.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 24 in Hailesland Gardens, Edinburghplaceholder image
The incident happened on Thursday, July 24 in Hailesland Gardens, Edinburgh

Stay on track with all of Edinburgh’s biggest and latest stories with the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Thursday, July 24, police descended on Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes following reports of a firearm having been discharged. Police, including armed officers, were called the area at around 3.40pm and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Police advised that ‘enquiries remain ongoing.’

Related topics:EdinburghPoliceWester HailesHospital
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice