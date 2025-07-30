A 25-year-old man who was arrested following an investigation into a shooting incident in Edinburgh has been released pending further enquiries.

The incident occurred on Thursday, July, 24 on Hailesland Gardens, Edinburgh around 3.40pm.

On Thursday, July 24, police descended on Hailesland Gardens in Wester Hailes following reports of a firearm having been discharged. Police, including armed officers, were called the area at around 3.40pm and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining serious but non life-threatening injuries to his arm.

Police advised that ‘enquiries remain ongoing.’