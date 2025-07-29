West Lothian police launch investigation after man assaulted at Livingston bus stop
The incident happened around 8.35pm on Friday, July 25 on Knightsridge East Road near Athol Way.
It is understood a grey Kia Ceed was stopped at the bus stop when another car pulled up next to it. The driver of the Kia then got out of the car and assaulted the driver of the other car.
The suspect is described as white, around 6ft, of slim build with balding hair. There was a woman in the passenger seat at the time.
Constable Louise Paterson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and we are asking anyone in the area at the time who may have information that could assist to get in touch. If you were driving in the area then please check to see if you have any have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3861 of Friday, July 25.