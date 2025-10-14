A paedophile hunter has allegedly been kicked unconscious as she carried out an online sting.

The woman is claimed to have been dragged down a set of concrete steps and knocked out cold during the alleged attack in Dunfermline, Fife, at around 2pm on Sunday, October 12.

The incident is said to have taken place while paedophile hunter group Scotland’s Child Protection Team ASA were confronting a man they believed to have been involved in child sex offences.

The group released a statement on social media along with footage of the alleged attack claiming their member suffered a fractured cheekbone and a shoulder injury during the incident.

The statement reads: “[Alleged victim] has asked me to update everyone and thank everyone for the kind messages. On yesterday’s sting in Dunfermline, a female came out of the pub who was not related or connected to the [alleged] predator.

“She started shouting at the team to leave the guy alone. [Alleged victim] told her that he was a nonce but that didn’t matter to [the woman]. She then tried to stop [alleged victim] going up the stairs.

“[Alleged victim] pushed [the woman] out the way but then she grabbed [alleged victim] by her hoodie and dragged her down a flight of concrete steps where she was knocked unconscious.

“While she was unconscious her face was stamped on. She has suffered a dislocated shoulder and fractured cheekbone. [The alleged attacker] was arrested last night.

“[Alleged victim] is not too great understandably but is now out of hospital but must rest for the next 72 hours due to her injuries. Thanks again for all of the support and we will update again asap.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Sunday, October 12, we were called to a report of a disturbance on Bridge Street, Dunfermline. Officers attended and a 54-year-old woman was found injured.

“A 33-year-old woman has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”