South Queensferry takeaway cuts its prices to raise money for charity
Graziano's takeaway in Hopetoun Road will be selling fish suppers for £6 instead of the usual £10.50 on Thursday and Friday this week, October 9 and 10.
And owners Graziano and Simona La Bella say once they have covered their costs, everything else will go to Lymphoma Action, the only UK charity dedicated to lymphoma, the fifth most common form of cancer.
Simona's mother Evelina died of a rare form of lymphoma in Italy in April.
"It still feels very fresh," she said. "We had always wanted to do something for charity and then one day I was in Dunfermline and saw Specsavers promoting a cycle ride for Lymphoma Action and I thought why don't we organise an event to help them?
"It's for a good cause, but it's in memory of my mum as well. I hope these two days can help other families. Lymphoma Action supports families affected by lymphoma and is the only charity doing that."
The bargain prices on Thursday and Friday, from 4pm until 10.30pm, are designed to draw more customers to the takeaway and so boost the money raised for the charity.
Simona said: "We will have these reduced prices for two days and everything we raise, apart from expenses, will be going to charity."
The special menu includes chicken nuggets for £3, a steak pie or smoked sausage supper for £5, 10-inch pizzas for £5.50 and a portion of chips for £2.