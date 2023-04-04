News you can trust since 1873
Arthur's Seat incident: Casualty airlifted to hospital by rescue helicopter after incident in Holyrood Park

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST

A casualty was rushed to hospital by helicopter after an incident on a hill in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Arthur’s Seat, at around 4.30pm on April 4. A Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent out to the area, as well as rescue teams from South Queensferry, Fisherrow and Dunbar. Locals spotted two rescue helicopters circling Holyrood Park at around 6pm. One person was injured in the incident. They are being airlifted to a helicopter landing site, from where they will be transported to hospital by an ambulance. Their current condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the UK Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard responded to a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service for assistance to an incident on Arthur’s Seat at approx. 4.35pm today (4 April). South Queensferry, Fisherrow and Dunbar Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent, alongside the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick. The casualty is being transported to a helicopter landing site for onward travel to hospital by ambulance.”

Rescue helicopters were spotted circling over Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.Rescue helicopters were spotted circling over Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.
Rescue helicopters were spotted circling over Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh.