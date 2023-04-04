Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Arthur’s Seat, at around 4.30pm on April 4. A Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent out to the area, as well as rescue teams from South Queensferry, Fisherrow and Dunbar. Locals spotted two rescue helicopters circling Holyrood Park at around 6pm. One person was injured in the incident. They are being airlifted to a helicopter landing site, from where they will be transported to hospital by an ambulance. Their current condition is unknown.