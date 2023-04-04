Arthur's Seat incident: Casualty airlifted to hospital by rescue helicopter after incident in Holyrood Park
A casualty was rushed to hospital by helicopter after an incident on a hill in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Arthur’s Seat, at around 4.30pm on April 4. A Coastguard rescue helicopter was sent out to the area, as well as rescue teams from South Queensferry, Fisherrow and Dunbar. Locals spotted two rescue helicopters circling Holyrood Park at around 6pm. One person was injured in the incident. They are being airlifted to a helicopter landing site, from where they will be transported to hospital by an ambulance. Their current condition is unknown.
A spokesperson for the UK Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard responded to a request from the Scottish Ambulance Service for assistance to an incident on Arthur’s Seat at approx. 4.35pm today (4 April). South Queensferry, Fisherrow and Dunbar Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent, alongside the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick. The casualty is being transported to a helicopter landing site for onward travel to hospital by ambulance.”