The first plans for new 20mph streets in West Lothian have been unveiled to councillors in Bathgate.

The speed limit through the town centre would be cut back in the first tier of communities which will see lower speed limits as part of a Scottish Government strategy.

West Lothian council will carry out an 18 month survey before the new speed limits become permanent.

While most streets affected will be in residential areas of the town. Edinburgh Road, the main A89, from the Guildiehaugh roundabout, through the town centre will see the most visible changes.

The road from Guildiehaugh eastwards out of town will remain at 30mph. Previous 20mph limits along Edinburgh Road past Bathgate Academy were ignored by drivers and the road has more traffic calming measures which effectively keeps drivers to within 30mph, which Gordon Brown, the Roads Network Manager pointed out, was considered a safe speed for that stretch.

Edinburgh Road in Bathgate will see major changes including the replacement of traffic islands with proper crossings and the introduction of cycle lanes | Google Maps

The town’s local area committee heard that a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) will shortly be introduced, with a final decision likely by Autumn of 2027 at the earliest.

The council’s Executive approved the national 20mph speed limit strategy in appropriate urban areas in February this year.

Mr Brown told the committee this week: “Most residential streets already have advisory 20mph speed limits which will now be changed to mandatory speed limits.”

Maps of the new speed limits will shortly be published on the council’s website along with a consultation form where the public is invited to comment.

Mr Brown added: “Comments that we receive will be analysed and any appropriate alterations will be made.

“The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order will have a duration of 18 months. This will allow officers to make any adjustments to the new 20 mph speed limits.

“Officers will undertake the process to formalise the final 20 mph speed limit and the end of the 18month period. We will then liaise with police Scotland to ensure they are satisfied with the proposed limits to allow them to enforce them.”

Chairing the meeting, Councillor Harry Cartmill said: “ It’s a pretty controversial thing, I have to say. I think that in residential areas yes, that’s what people should be driving anyway. If you need to look at speed limits you really shouldn’t be driving a car because everybody should know what is an appropriate safe speed to do.

“When the blanket 20 mph came in it was a disaster and I speak as a motorist and as a cyclist I was choked with the fumes of cars crawling along Edinburgh Road.”

The council faced an outcry during the pandemic when a Holyrood promoted scheme, Spaces for People, saw random introduction of 20mph speed limits across the county, provoking fury among drivers.

Mr Brown said: “ We have learned lessons from Spaces for People. There were failings. It was not as appropriate as it should have been.”

He explained that 20mph limits would be introduced on arterial routes where, as in parts of Edinburgh Road, there are houses, driveway access and people reversing out of properties.

Resurfacing and road improvement work on this part of the road which leads past the town’s railway station will also see new cycle lanes narrowing the carriageway.

More repeater signs warning motorists of the 20mph limit will also be installed.

Billy Weir, from the town’s community council, said that many people had asked him why a consultation was being held if the Executive had already made the decision to install the new speed limits.

Mr Brown replied: “We are putting contemporary speed restriction to get feedback. If thousands and thousands come back and say it is not for us, then the council has a decision to make.

“The consultation is about gathering people’s thoughts about what’s on the ground.

“There will be 18 months to do a consultation, to get feedback it also gives the public 12 to 18 months to see what they like and what they don’t like. Then we can take an assessment and we can tweak it, we can amend it before the final approach.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t like it because they don’t like driving at 20mph.

He concluded: “What we have to remember is that it will stop people getting hurt on roads, it will stop children getting hurt when they are crossing roads. People will still have accidents but they are less likely to be referred to hospital because of it.”

Councillor Pauline Stafford said: “ I think we need to get the community involved in this all the way along. I am really reluctant to let my children walk to school because of the traffic.”

She asked how the scheme would be monitored. Mr Brown said speed and vehicle counts would be taken before the new restrictions are implemented and then with the eight months of implementation.

Alongside Bathgate in the first tier is Livingston, West Calder. Uphall Station and Pumpherston. The third tier- rural roads and villages will not see the introduction of new restrictions for another two years.