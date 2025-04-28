BBC on the look out for West Lothian families to feature in upcoming series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reality TV show that transforms homes ‘through a supersized declutter’ is looking for West Lothian households to take part.

BBC One show, Sort Your Life Out, sees X-Factor finalist Stacey Solomon and her expert team help residents streamline their homes, remove clutter and transform living spaces.

Created by Optomen Productions, the series is ‘much more than a traditional home makeover’ and sees homes ‘emptied of every possession and laid before each family so they can decide what stays, plus what must be discarded, sold or recycled’.

Ahead of the new series the casting team has contacted West Lothian Council to find households ‘in need of some expert assistance’.

The council wrote: “The show is hosted by 2009 X-Factor finalist Stacey Solomon and focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes. Stacey and a team of makeover experts assist participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need, and transform their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments.

“The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal storytelling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.

“They are currently casting for the newest season and are looking for families or shared households that need help decluttering their homes and transforming their spaces to take part in a new series. They are also keen to hear from BAME & underrepresented communities.”

For more information, or if you would like to apply, you can visit the Optomen Productions website.