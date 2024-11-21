Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising page set-up following the tragic death of Edinburgh X-Factor star Stephanie Ternent Reid has raised an incredible £9000 in less than 24 hours.

Devastated family member Brogan Ashton has organised the Go Fund Me page in an effort to help out her brother, and Stephanie’s husband, Ryan and his two children with funeral costs.

Stephanie’s mother Julie Reid has also revealed the family are planning on using part of the money raised to fund a permanent memorial to her daughter.

Stephanie passed away suddenly on Monday this week aged just 36 after suffering an illness over the weekend.

Edinburgh X-Factor star Stephanie Ternent Reid passed away on Monday, November 18, aged just 36. | Alexander Lawrie

Hundreds of tributes flooded in for the popular mum-of-two who worked for SPFL club Hibernian and ran her own successful business following her passing.

Stephanie, from Edinburgh, was also a talented vocalist and played hundreds of gigs at venues throughout the capital and regularly streamed her performances on social media.

She impressed the X Factor judges Cheryl and Simon with her audition for the TV talent show in front of 5000 people at Wembley Arena in 2015. But despite being told she was through to the boot camp stage, producers subsequently let her down after admitting too many acts had been put through.

Now, kind-hearted friends and family have dug deep to donate to the fundraising page in an effort to support the family in their time of need.

Brogan posted: “I’m helping out by raising funds to support my brother Ryan, 37, and his wonderful little children.

“On Monday November 18, tragically and very suddenly [her children’s] beautiful mother Stephanie passed away.In a short space of time, their lives have dramatically changed with this heart shattering news.

“Suddenly, they have found themselves making many financial decisions, along with planning a funeral in the lead up to Christmas. This is something that as a family they have never anticipated to happen, especially at such a young age.“

Stephanie Reid died suddenly after complaining about feeling ill. | Facebook

Ryan and Stephanie had only just celebrated their first year wedding anniversary on October 20.

Brogan added: “This was an incredibly special day for them as a family as they had longed for their wedding day as a couple for many years.

“Stephanie was such a warm, bubbly, caring and extremely kind human being. She would put anyone before her and would drop anything to help whoever she could.

“At 36, she had her whole life ahead of her and she had many future plans in place with her beautiful family. More recently, they were due to move into a new family home at the end of November, which has now changed for the worse due to Stephanie’s unexpected passing.

“Stephanie’s two wonderful children were the definition of her life and much more. She lived for her children and wanted nothing but the very best for them. Her love for both [her children] was indescribable.

“Stephanie leaves behind her beloved husband Ryan, who she adored and loved so very much. Ryan is now faced to navigate his life and live a ‘new’ normal without Stephanie and care for two young children without his life partner beside him.

“It is so hard to comprehend the grief they are all going through, especially as a young family just starting out in life. We would be very grateful if you could spare anything to help support this young family at this tragic and heartbreaking time. Thank you.”

Stephanie’s heartbroken mum Julie Reid said: “My world came crashing down around me yesterday morning along with a shattered heart broken into a million pieces that can never be repaired. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I feel since my beautiful precious soul of a girl gained her Angel wings so suddenly.

“You were the most loving kind thoughtful person to grace this earth and I am proud to call you my daughter.”

And yesterday, Wednesday, November 20, Julie added: “We honestly cannot believe how much has been raised in such a short space of time, it is quite overwhelming.

“We would like to use some of the money to erect a wee memorial of some sort for my wee grandchildren to remember their mum.”

To donate to the fundraising page please go to: www.gofundme.com/f/stephanie-ternent-reid