A talented Edinburgh singer who once wowed X Factor judges Cheryl Tweedy and Simon Cowell with her audition has sadly passed away aged just 36.

Stephanie Ternent Reid had been complaining of feeling unwell over the weekend and died on Monday morning just four weeks after celebrating her first wedding anniversary.

The devoted mum-of-two was a popular member of staff at Hibernian Football Club where she was employed as match day receptionist and ran her own successful business Scent With Love.

Stephanie, from Edinburgh, was also a talented vocalist and played hundreds of gigs at venues throughout the capital and regularly streamed her performances on social media. She impressed the X Factor judges Cheryl and Simon with her audition for the TV talent show in front of 5,000 people at Wembley Arena in 2015.

Stephanie Reid died suddenly after complaining about feeling ill. | Facebook

But despite being told she was through to the boot camp stage, producers subsequently let her down after admitting too many acts had been put through.

Hundreds of emotional tributes from family and friends - including one from employers Hibernian FC - have been flooding in following the shock news of her passing this week.

Stephanie’s devastated mother Julie Reid posted on social media: “My world came crashing down around me yesterday morning along with a shattered heart broken into a million pieces that can never be repaired. Heartbroken doesn’t come close to how I feel since my beautiful precious soul of a girl gained her Angel wings so suddenly.

“Never ever did I think I would have to write a post like this. My precious girl, mum doesn’t know how to carry on without you but I will do my very best for your two beautiful babies and love and care for them just as you did with every bone in your body.

“You were the most loving kind thoughtful person to grace this earth and I am proud to call you my daughter. Life for me can never ever be the same but I promise your babies will know how amazing and loving their beautiful mummy was.”

A family member said: “I cannot put into words how heartbroken I am to have lost my beautiful cousin yesterday. I hope you know how much you were loved by so many people you were the life and soul of the party.

“Life will never be the same without you but we will all give it our best shot for your beautiful children. I love you always I cannot put into words how heartbroken I am to have lost my beautiful cousin yesterday.”

And a long time friend added: “From childhood to adulthood friends [and] family I genuinely don’t have the words to express how heartbroken I am. You have left this world far too early and gained ur angel wings. Sending all my love to ur mum and all ur family.

“Live each day like it’s ur last because you really don’t know when ur time is up - life is so precious.”

A Hibernian Football Club spokesperson said: “Everyone at Hibernian FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Stephanie Reid. Stephanie was a valued member of the Hibernian FC match day team and was always bubbly, friendly and helpful.

“She will be sorely missed, and the thoughts of everyone at the Football Club are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Stephanie, who attended the capital’s Boroughmuir High School, is survived by husband Ryan and her two young children.