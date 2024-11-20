Is Dundee vs Hibs on TV? Channel, kick-off time, head-to-head and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs are back in action in the Scottish Premiership this weekend

Hibs lock horns with Dundee as they look to start picking up some more results. They are currently sat in 12th place in the table and have won only one of their first 12 games.

The Edinburgh outfit lost 2-1 at home to St Mirren in their last outing before the international. Here is a look at everything you need to know about their upcoming game....

Is Dundee vs Hibs on TV?

Yes. Hibs’ trip to Dundee is being shown live on Premier Sports 1. Subscribers of the channel can tune in on television, laptop, tablet and mobile devices.

When is Dundee vs Hibs?

Hibs lock horns with Dundee on Saturday 23rd November.

When does Dundee vs Hibs kick-off?

Hibs’ clash against Dundee kicks-off at 17:45pm.

Where is Dundee vs Hibs being played?

Hibs face Dundee at Dens Park, which is known as Scot Foam Stadium for sponsorship reasons, and it has been their upcoming opponents’ home since 1899. It has a capacity of 11,775 and Dundee United’s Tannadice Park is just 200 yards away.

Dundee vs Hibs head-to-head

Last 20...

Dundee wins: 2

Draws: 7

Hibs wins: 11

Dundee and Hibs’ last five results in all competitions

Dundee: LWLLW

Hibs: LDDDL

What has been said ahead of Dundee vs Hibs?

Hibs boss David Gray apologised to their supporters after losing to St Mirren last time out. He said: “Firstly, I apologise to the fans for the first half performance. I haven’t had to do that this season. Today that first half performance wasn’t good enough. There was a lack of fight at times, we were slow to react at times, there was a lack of quality and bravery on the ball, individual errors, people trying to play in the wrong areas at times, and we didn’t show the attitude to win the ball back.

“They started on the front-foot, won more second-balls, showed more fight than us, but when we showed any kind of quality, we played through them, which is what we worked on all week. The first half performance was way below what we expect, though; that was the message at half-time.

“Second half we had more of a go and went to the very end, but the damage was done in the first half. We really needed a big performance today. We talked a lot about last week and deserving results, but we absolutely deserved nothing because of that first half performance today. We let ourselves down.”

Dundee lost 4-1 away at Aberdeen in their last fixture. The Dons are level on points with Celtic at the top. The Dark Blues’ manager Tony Docherty said after that defeat: "Bitterly disappointed with the nature, the manner of the goals. We lose three goals from set-plays. The first one, not doing our job, not taking responsibility. The second one's a throw-in, we make a mistake and it's just so easy to score a goal against us.

"The third goal is beyond me. I've never seen that in all my years. We need to make sure we get better. We've been blighted all season by individual mistakes. Aberdeen didn't need to do much to score goals or win the game today. To lose those goals in the manner we lost them was disappointing.”