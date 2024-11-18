Hibs boss delighted with derby hero after edging out Hearts as Jambos head coach in playing style admission
Grant Scott has been left made up for derby winner Rosie Livingstone after her late strike was enough for Hibs Women to beat Hearts Women at Tynecastle.
In the latest Capital Cup clash, the star who has fought her way back to full fitness after being ruled out of action at the end of last season struck on 82 minutes to seal a 1-0 win. It means Hibs in fourth place are a point behind Hearts in third in the SWPL, the clubs sitting on 29 and 30 points respectively.
Scott told club media: "You saw the energy and fight from Rosie. And the smartness to stay out of trouble for the goal. It breaks to her and there she is. She gets the plaudits today and I am delighted for her. She has been in and out, with a lot of injuries to deal with.
"Impacting the game, that is what we want the players to do. It's another selection headache for next week. First and foremost, I'm delighted with the three points. We're here to win three points and I am delighted that the players have shown the commitment that we let ourselves down with in the last fixture.
"We got it over the line and scored late. I am over the moon for everyone involved. It is nice to come here and win. The way the game was shaping up, it was so transitional. Whoever got that chance would go on to win the game.
"I felt we were a little more dangerous at times. We kept probing away without the end quality. I don't think we worked their goalkeeper enough, perhaps. But we have done the job.
“There was not much in it but that makes it even more enjoyable to win. That's a good football match between two good sides. I'm delighted with the girls."
Hearts head coach Eva Olid meanwhile has said her players didn’t fully impose their brand of football upon their opponents in this painful defeat, when she knows they are capable of doing so. Her side face Aberdeen next while Hibs take on Partick Thistle.
Olid said to Hearts TV: “I am frustrated. I think we didn’t deserve to win but we didn’t deserve to lose. It was a game of 0-0 or 1-1. It was not our best day. We commit mistakes we normally don’t commit. Now we need to analyse our mistakes and look forward.
“We did not play our style of play totally when I know they can do it. We had some good moments on the ball but it’s not enough, we had to create more opportunities.”
