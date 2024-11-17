Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was an Edinburgh derby to take in at Tynecastle on Sunday.

Hibs won the latest instalment of the Edinburgh Derby in the SWPL, clinching a 1-0 victory at Tynecastle over Hearts.

In front of more than 5,000 fans, Rosie Livingstone’s effort was enough to seal three points for Grant Scott’s side. It was a scrappy affair but it halts a good run of Hearts form and maintains Hibs momentum, with the fourth-placed Hibees now just a point behind their rivals in third.

Chances were at a premium in the first half, with Hearts looking to build on their strong league form of late, a nine-goal victory over Dundee United two weekends ago securing their fourth consecutive win heading into the Capital Cup battle.

Hibs weren’t in bad form either as they went in on an impressive streak of six games without defeat, winning five of those matches since the end of September. Booking a Sky Sports Cup last-four slot by beating Partick Thistle last weekend also fuelled form that they could take revenge for a 4-0 thumping off Hearts earlier this season.

Kathleen McGovern missed the first half’s big chance, a header towards goal deflected wide. There were half-opportunities for Hearts, Olufolasade Adamolekun putting one of them onto the roof of the net, with set-pieces where Hibs looked a threat.

The game continued to prove scrappy in the second 45 and something in the magic department was needed to open it up, and most likely win the day. Stacey Papadopoulos’ shot did just that, deflected into the path of Livingstone who slotted into the net with less than 10 minutes to go, and that was enough to claim maximum points.