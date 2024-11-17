Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hibs and Hearts are back in action next weekend

Hibs are bottom of the Scottish Premiership table and are hoping to hit form after the international break. They face an away trip to Dundee next weekend.

Hearts host Celtic at home in their upcoming game. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the pair...

Hibs youngster turns captain

Hibs’ Rudi Molotnikov was named as Scotland U19s captain for their U19s Euros Qualifying Round game against Liechtenstein on Saturday. They went on to win 4-0 after goals by Alfie Badge, Rory MacLeod, Dylan Watret and Alfie Bavidge at Cappielow Park.

Molotnikov, who is 18-years-old, has been on the books at Easter Road for his whole career to date. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the Edinburgh outfit.

The teenager penned his first professional contract back in 2022 and began training with the first-team shortly after. His deal was extended by three years in 2023 and he said at the time: “I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay at this amazing Club, which I have supported all my life.

“Coming through the Academy and getting my first contract was a big achievement for me and now I have been given another chance to kick on even further. It has been amazing to play with the First Team recently and play in front of the fans. Now my focus is on working hard and trying to establish a place in the team going forward.”

Molotnikov was handed his senior debut in August last year in a UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Aston Villa. The prospect was then shipped out on loan to Stirling Albion for a spell earlier this year in February to get some experience under his belt.

Hearts impressive goal

Former Hearts striker Stephen Humphrys scored an impressive goal for Barnsley away at Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon in League One. He was snapped up by the Tykes last summer to boost their attacking department.

The 27-year-old had a loan spell at Tynecastle during the 2022/23 campaign and scored five goals in 25 games. He became a free agent at the end of June after his contract at Wigan Athletic expired and he weighed up his options before securing his switch to Oakwell.

Humphrys has also played for the likes of Fulham, Scunthorpe United and Rochdale in the past. He hasn’t played in Scotland since his days at Hearts and he has found the net on four occasions so far this term for Barnsley.