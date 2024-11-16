Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Scottish Premiership headlines during the November international break.

Hearts and Hibs can both take stock of their respective starts to the 2024/25 campaign with a weekend off during the November international break. And it’s been a pretty miserable opening few months for the pair, who currently occupy the bottom two places in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts have at least won two of their last five to get some points on the board and climb above Hibs, who have just eight points from a possible 36. The pair will join their 10 rivals in reflecting on the season so far as international football takes centre stage, and the Edinburgh Evening News has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Miller verdict

Chris Sutton has urged Celtic to ‘blow Rangers out of the water’ with a January move for Motherwell star Lennon Miller, who he values around £5million. Miller is only 18-years-old but already has two goals and three assists in 11 Scottish Premiership appearances this season, form that has piqued the interest of both top clubs in Glasgow.

“He’s clearly a top prospect and arguably the best young player in Scotland,” Sutton wrote in his column for the Daily Record. “Of course Celtic will know all about him. They would be silly not to be keeping tabs on him... The key for him is playing every week. That’s why I can see the merit in signing him now and loaning him out, either back at Motherwell or somewhere else.

“There have been various numbers banded around and it seems £5m might be the figure. That might sound a lot for a development player but it’s not really. Celtic can afford it – and they could blow Rangers out of the water if they fancy a look at the youngster.”

Graham interest

Premier League club Nottingham Forest are keen to ‘step up their chase’ of Dundee academy prospect Ally Graham, according to the Courier. Forest are one of four English top-flight clubs thought to have had the 16-year-old goalkeeper on trial recently, with Newcastle United, Southampton and Arsenal also named in the report.

Graham has attracted plenty of interest after rising through the age groups for club and country, currently featuring for Dundee under-18s and Scotland under-17s. And the prospect of a move to the financially superior Premier League could prove too good to turn down.

Forest and Dundee were in talks over a deal in the summer that would have seen Graham head south as part of a move for Aaron Donnelly to Dens Park, but that fell through. City Ground recruitment chiefs now look set to reignite interest in the teenage goalkeeper.